Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson charged with speeding in Florida

Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been arrested and charged with speeding in Florida
FILE - United States' Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - United States' Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Sports
26 minutes ago
X

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested and charged with speeding in Florida on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Richardson was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff's department said she was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”

The 25-year-old sprinter is one of the fastest women of all time, winning a silver medal in the 100 meters in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and gold in the 4x100 relay that same year. Richardson's Olympic medals came after she was disqualified from the 2020 Olympics when she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana.

Last year, Richardson issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July.

In Other News
1
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...
2
Springfield schools leader: Area officials preparing, but lack details...
3
Springfield City Commission passes ICE resolution, asks agents to forgo...
4
Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think...
5
Springfield braces for 30-day targeted ICE surge after Haitian TPS ends