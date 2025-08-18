Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowns in a Utah reservoir

Mayar, 22, was a graduate student who joined the Mavericks after playing two seasons for Summit League rival North Dakota. Mayar, from Salt Lake City, started 15 games in two seasons and averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds as a senior.

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said in a statement that Mayar had made “tremendous progress” during the summer.

“Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better,” Crutchfield said. "We will miss him greatly.”

Herriman police responded to a 911 call reporting two people in distress at the reservoir. Sa Mafutaga, 21, made it to shore and then went back into the water to try to rescue Mayar. Bystanders entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The report said Mafutaga is expected to recover.

Mayar's body was recovered from the reservoir by authorities after several hours of searching.

___

