On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers dominate Blazers 135-115

It was considered “Kobe Day” because Monday was 8/24, the two numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his 20-year career.

Los Angeles honored the Lakers legend and his daughter, Gianna, during the game, wearing black “Black Mamba” jerseys with a heart-shaped No. 2 patch to honor Gianna.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident with his daughter in January, would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Sunday.

“We want to have this be a day to celebrate his life and carry that type of emotion into the game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game. “We’ve always wanted to embody what he stood for and we all know that he would want us to keep our foot on the gas even though we’ve won two in a row.”

Inspired by Bryant, the Lakers' 24-8 lead seemed fortuitous, and they went on to outscore the Blazers 43-25 in the first quarter.

The Lakers led 80-51 at the half. It was the most points in a half for Los Angeles in a playoff game since a game against Denver in 1987.

James nailed 3-pointer from some 36 feet out and then demonstratively nodded as the Lakers took an 80-53 lead. The Blazers struggled to even keep up.

Lillard dislocated his left index finger in Game 2 and backcourt teammate CJ McCollum has been playing with a fractured vertebra in his lower back.

The severity of Lillard's knee injury was not immediately known.

TIP INS

Lakers: Rajon Rondo did not play, again spoiling his return from a right thumb injury. Rondo was a late scratch from Game 3 because of back spasms.

Trail Blazers: It was the first time this season that the Blazers allowed an opponent 80 first-half points. ... Blazers forward Zach Collins will need surgery on his left ankle injury. Collins had just returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out of much of the season.

UP NEXT

Game 5 in the series is set for Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony, left, during the second quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Lakers' JR Smith (21) moves the ball against Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) during the second quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Los Angeles Lakers' JR Smith (21) and Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony, left, go after the ball during the second quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement