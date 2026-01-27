‘One Battle After Another’ scoops 14 nominations for UK’s BAFTA film awards

LONDON (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged action thriller “One Battle After Another” leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, with 14 nominations including acting nods for five of its cast.

Ryan Coogler’s blues-steeped vampire epic “Sinners” is close behind with 13 nominations, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean tragedy “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s ping-pong odyssey “Marty Supreme” have 11 apiece.