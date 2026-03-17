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One person hospitalized and suspect shot after a shooting at a Georgia VA clinic, police say

Police in Georgia said they were responding to a shooting Tuesday at a VA clinic, and at least one person was airlifted to the hospital
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By EMILIE MEGNIEN and JEFF MARTIN – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
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JASPER, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia said they were responding to a shooting Tuesday at a VA clinic, and at least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Jasper police were sent to the VA clinic around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city said in a statement on its Facebook page. The officers located the suspected shooter and confronted the suspect, who was shot, the statement said.

One victim was found at the scene and airlifted to a hospital.

Calls to the Pickens County VA clinic Tuesday afternoon were routed to various recordings with no one answering the phone.

The outpatient clinic in Jasper offers services that include primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory, telehealth, and mental health, according to its website.

Jasper, a town of about 4,600 people, is about 60 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Signs on the highway through the town call it Georgia’s “First Mountain Town” as the Appalachian Mountains begin to come into view in that area along Georgia 400.

Photos from the local newspaper, the Pickens County Progress, showed more than a half-dozen law enforcement officers wearing tactical vests near a strip mall in the town.

The clinic was opened in the summer of 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in a news release announcing its grand opening.

“The new Pickens County VA Clinic will increase access and ensure that our Veterans continue to receive the high-quality health care that they have earned and deserve closer to their home,” officials said in the release.

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Martin reported from Kennesaw, Georgia.

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