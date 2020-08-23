Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Domingo focused almost solely on the abuse of power allegations during a wide-ranging interview in the library of his Naples hotel. The singer has emerged from a bout with coronavirus that put him in the hospital for 10 days with a mission to rehabilitate his opera career as he approaches his 80th birthday.

He said that he hopes he can smooth out what he sees as a misunderstanding with Spanish officials and one day return to singing in the country where his parents once ran the Zarzuela light opera house in Madrid.

Domingo said he sees his return to stages in the U.S. as less likely.

“It’s very sad for me not to be able to sing ... in the United States. I enjoy it so much,’’ Domingo said. “For over a half-century ... the public has been really, really extraordinary."

Domingo has a full singing and conducting schedule for the fall, mostly concentrated in Italy, Germany and Austria, that started with a Saturday concert in nearby Caserta, where he demonstrated that his voice had not been harmed by the virus.

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo answers a question during an interview with the Associated Press in Naples, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Opera legend Placido Domingo denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two U.S. opera houses, as he embarks on a full-throttle campaign to clear his name after two investigations found credible accusations he had engaged with ‘’inappropriate conduct’’ with multiple women over a period of decades. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

