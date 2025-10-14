Oprah Winfrey picks Megha Majumdar's 'A Guardian and a Thief' for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Megha Majumdar's “ A Guardian and a Thief,” already a finalist for the National Book Award and Kirkus Prize, is now Oprah Winfrey's book club pick.

Set in the near future, “A Guardian and a Thief” depicts a world of drought, flooding, crime and food shortages as it contrasts a woman whose family is about to emigrate from India to the U.S. with the resident of a shelter who has stolen her purse and the passports it contains. It's Majumdar's first novel since her acclaimed debut, “A Burning,” came out in 2020.