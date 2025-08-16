Orioles Brandon Young has a perfect game through 6 innings against the Astros

There have been 24 perfect games in MLB history, the last was thrown by Domingo German of the New York Yankees on June 28, 2023, and the Orioles have never thrown one.

Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell attempted to break up the perfect game with a bunt to start the sixth inning, but Johnson fielded the ball to the right of the mound and threw to first base for the out.

The Astros had a perfect game thrown against them by Matt Cain of the San Francisco Giants on June 13, 2012.

