Osimhen's scoring streak continues as Galatasaray beats Bodø/Glimt; Real Madrid plays Juventus

The Nigeria forward came close to a hat trick on several occasions, notably in the 60th minute when his attempt was parried by Nikita Haikin but Yunus Akgün tucked away the rebound for Galatasaray's third.

Substitute Andreas Helmersen grabbed a consolation for Bodø/Glimt shortly after coming off the bench.

Immediate impact

Substitute Roberto Navarro had an immediate — and stunning impact — as he helped Athletic Bilbao to its first points in this season’s Champions League, with a 3-1 comeback victory over Qarabag.

Navarro was brought on in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1, and gave the hosts the lead five minutes later with a delightful curled finish into the far corner.

Qarabag, which was surprisingly perfect going into the encounter, had taken the lead after just 49 seconds through Leandro Andrade.

But Gorka Guruzeta leveled shortly before halftime and also gave his team a two-goal cushion with full time looming.

Perfect Madrid

Driven by Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will be looking to continue its perfect start when it hosts struggling Juventus later.

Mbappé has 18 goals in 14 appearances with Madrid and France this season. He has scored five goals overall in Madrid’s two Champions League matches. Juventus drew both its matches in Europe and hasn’t won since Sept. 13. It lost 2-0 at Como at the weekend and coach Igor Tudor is very much under pressure.

Liverpool is on a four-game losing streak that includes Sunday’s home defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League and will try to rebound in the Champions League when it visits Eintracht Frankfurt. Among Liverpool’s recent setbacks was a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Also, Chelsea hosts Ajax, and Tottenham travels to Monaco.

