Out with the old: With 2026 nigh, here's some wide-ranging intel on managing transitions

It can be an overwhelming period. So The Associated Press reached out to professionals with varying expertises — home organization, risk management, personal training, personal finance, and political science — to talk about their perspectives on changes and transitions.

And for something a little different, we gave each interviewee a chance to ask a question of one of the others.

So let's talk endings and beginnings.

The change expert: Milestones stir emotions

Transitions are professional organizer Laura Olivares' working life. As co-founder of Silver Solutions, she works with senior adults and their families to help make sure they're in safe environments, whether that means decluttering a lifetime of possessions, downsizing to another home, or helping families clear a house after a loved one's passing.

She offers this: Changes, even exciting ones, can unearth sadness or grief over places, things and people left behind. Acknowledging those feelings can help smooth the move from one chapter to another.

“When you let go of something that was meaningful to you, it deserves a moment,” she says. “Whatever that moment is, could be a second, could just be an acknowledgement of it. Or maybe you set it on the on the mantle and you think about it for a while and when you’re ready to let it go, you let it go.”

NEXT QUESTION: Certified personal trainer Keri Harvey asked: “What small weekly habits can I build that will help me stay organized during the year?” Olivares' tips: In December, do a brain dump of thoughts, ideas, and goals. Then, before Jan. 1, schedule out tasks that move those priorities forward over the course of 2026. Olivares suggests three tasks on each of three days, so nine tasks per week.

The actuary: Planning is important — but sometimes fickle

Probably no group of people think more about the future than actuaries. Using data, statistics and probabilities, they devise models on how probable it is that certain events happen, and what it could cost to recover from them. Their work is vital to organizations like insurance companies.

Listen to R. Dale Hall talk, though, and he sounds almost ... philosophical. He's managing director of research at the Society of Actuaries. Asked how the general public could think about a new year, he readily brings up strategies like mapping out risk scenarios and how to respond.

There's a balance to be struck, he says: We can't control or predict everything and must accept the possibility of something unexpected. And the past isn't always a perfect guide; just because something happened doesn't mean it must again.

“It’s the nature of taking risk, right? That yeah, there are going to be uncontrollable things," Hall says. “There are ways to maybe diversify those risks or mitigate those risks, but no one has that perfect crystal ball that’s going to see three, six, nine, 12 months into the future.”

NEXT QUESTION: From personal finance educator Dana Miranda: “Thinking about the variables we consider when making decisions or plans, how might the juxtaposition of the holiday season with the new year affect the way people are evaluating their finances and setting goals at the beginning of each year? ... What do you recommend they do to ensure the holiday experience doesn’t skew financial goal-setting?”

Hall's advice: Keep 'em separate. He recommends people enjoy the holidays and hold off on financial goals until January.

The personal finance authority: Be intentional about money