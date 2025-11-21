Ovechkin has 3 goals and an assist in Capitals' win to move into 10th place on NHL points list

Ovechkin opened the scoring on a power play a minute in the first period, firing a wrist shot past goalie Sam Montembeault off a faceoff. Ovechkin assisted on Ethen Frank's goal two minutes into the second that gave Washington the lead for good at 2-1.

The Washington star scored twice late in the third period, the first on a rush with 4:57 to go and the second into an empty net from his own zone with 2:04 remaining. He tied Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history in hat tricks.

Frank had two goals and two assists, Sonny Milano also scored twice and Jakob Chychrun added a goal. Charlie Lindgren stopped 24 shots, and and Dylan Strome had three assists.

Coming off a 7-4 home victory over Edmonton on Wednesday night, Washington has won three in a row to improve to 11-8-2. It was the Capitals' lone road game in an eight-game span.

Brendan Gallagher, Joe Valeno, Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson scored for Montreal. Montembeault was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Jakub Dobes entered 3:38 into the second period and stopped 20 of 25 shots.

Montreal has lost seven of eight to fall to 10-7-3. The Capitals ousted the Canadiens in the first round of playoffs last season.

Up next

Capitals: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

