Over 40% of arrests in Trump's DC law enforcement surge relate to immigration, AP analysis finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Data from President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement operation in Washington shows that more than 40% of the arrests made in its first 30 days were immigration related.
Trump has portrayed the operation as focused on crime. The data, analyzed by The Associated Press, underscores that the administration continued to advance its hardline immigration agenda in the D.C. operation.
In Other News
1
Butler County deputies arrest two for endangering children
2
Liberty Collective’s grand opening is first look for some patrons
3
For the 44th time, Leadership Clark County will lead people to take...
4
UPDATE: Middletown police locate missing teen girl
5
Hamilton police find missing teen; Middletown 16-year-old still missing