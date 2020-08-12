'Overture' for more virus talks rejected as standoff deepens

Their joint statement said Mnuchin made an “overture” to meet. The treasury secretary called the Democratic leaders on Wednesday, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also briefed GOP senators privately on Wednesday, but Republicans said there was no new information from the call.

The House is now on recess with the Senate only nominally in session until the end of this week. Lawmakers are being told they could be recalled to Washington on 24-hour notice.

But no new aid is expected despite the mounting death toll, surpassing 161,000 in the U.S., and more than 5 million people infected.