Owl partially covered in concrete is cleaned up and recovering after rescue in Utah

Two weeks later, it was able to fly again and is continuing its recovery in an aviary.

“He’s a youngster, which may be why he ended up in a concrete mixer, and we do believe he’s a male because he’s on the smaller side,” said Bart Richwalski with the animal sanctuary.

Great horned owls typically have a downy coating on their feathers that allows them to fly silently as they hunt. But the concrete frayed the rescued owl's feathers, said Best Friends' Chief Sanctuary Officer Judah Battista.

Now the bird makes a “whooshing” sound as it flies, and the sanctuary won't release it into the wild until it sheds its feathers and can again fly silently. That should occur next spring or summer, Battista said.

“Once our owl friend recovers, we anticipate taking him back to near where he was found, not on the construction site, but somewhere that is a natural habitat for him and release him and let him be,” Richwalski said.