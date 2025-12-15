Packers pass rushing standout Micah Parsons hurts left knee against Broncos

Parsons was taken to the locker room, and the Packers said his return was questionable. It was the second significant injury for the Packers, who lost receiver Christian Watson to a chest injury after Surtain fell on him following a third-quarter interception.

Parsons was having a big game. He forced an early fumble and was credited with a pass breakup.

Parsons has 12 1/2 sacks this season after the Packers acquired him from Dallas in August for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The 26-year-old Watson was hurt in the third quarter when Surtain made a diving interception and landed on top of him. Watson missed the start of the season as he recovered from tearing his ACL in Green Bay’s 2024 regular-season finale. He returned on Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL