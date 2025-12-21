Packers QB Jordan Love departs with a concussion after helmet-to-helmet hit

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has left the Packers' NFC North showdown against Chicago because of a concussion
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love is hurt as he is hit by Chicago Bears' Austin Booker during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Updated 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love left the Packers' NFC North showdown Saturday night against Chicago because of a concussion.

Love was shaken up after he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit by defensive lineman Austin Booker on a second-quarter sack. Booker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Love eventually jogged off the field and went into the blue injury tent on Green Bay's sideline. Then he walked to the visiting locker room.

The Packers said Love had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Malik Willis came in for Green Bay. He directed the Packers to Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal on his first drive, helping his team to a 6-0 halftime lead.

Green Bay (9-4-1) is looking to move back in front of Chicago (10-4) for first place in the division. The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay on Dec. 7.

