Packers QB Jordan Love returns against the Giants after exiting with a shoulder injury

Jacobs had seven carries for 40 yards before walking off the field and looking to be laboring in pain on the sideline.

Love was hurt when he took a big hit to that shoulder at the end of a run in the first quarter. After pump-faking and taking off, Love was tackled by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles following a gain of 4 yards and looked visibly shaken up.

Love was looked at by trainers before going to the blue medical tent. The Packers trailed 7-0 at the time of his injury.

Backup Malik Willis replaced Love and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Christian Watson early in the second quarter. That cut Green Bay's deficit to 7-6 after Lucas Havrisik — filling in for injured kicker Brandon McManus — missed the extra point.

The Packers entered having lost two in a row to fall to 5-4-1, with the primary source of the struggles coming on offense.

