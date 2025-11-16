Packers running back Josh Jacobs leaves game at the Giants with a knee injury

It was not immediately clear when Jacobs got hurt or how serious the injury is. Jacobs entered the day second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11, running for 608 yards in nine games.

His departure came after quarterback Jordan Love exited with a left shoulder injury. Love returned later in the first half, while Jacobs was ruled out at the start of the third quarter.

With Jacobs out, Green Bay turned to Emanuel Wilson, who scored on an 11-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. The Packers had 106 yards rushing at halftime against New York, which has the second-worst run defense in the league.

