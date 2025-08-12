Packers quarterback Jordan Love out for at least a week after having procedure on left thumb

The injury is to Love’s non-throwing hand and occurred, coach Matt LaFleur said, when he was sacked for a 3-yard loss by Jay Tufele on the quarterback’s final snap from scrimmage.

LaFleur said he’s been informed the recovery process is a quick one, with the expectation Love will be back at practice in some capacity next week. Green Bay travels to play Indianapolis on Aug. 16, and LaFleur has already ruled out Love from playing in the Packers' final preseason game against Seattle on Aug. 23.

The decision for Love to have the procedure came after he took part in practice Monday.

LaFleur credited the third-year starter for “powering through” the session while exclusively handing off the ball with his right hand.

Malik Willis is the Packers primary backup and had two starts in seven appearances last year after being acquired in a trade from Tennessee.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl