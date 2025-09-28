India beats Pakistan by 5 wickets to win cricket's Asia Cup with 2 balls remaining

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India has won cricket’s Asia Cup with a five-wicket victory over archrival Pakistan in Sunday’s final with only two balls remaining.
Put into bat, Pakistan collapsed from 113-1 to 146 all out in 19.1 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
That looked like being enough after defending champion India’s terrible start to its innings, dropping to 20-3 after four overs, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma.
But Tilak Varma (69 not out) and Shivam Dube (33) led the recovery as India reached 150-5 in 19.4 overs.
