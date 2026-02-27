Pakistan’s defense minister says that there is now 'open war' with Afghanistan after latest strikes

Pakistan’s defense minister says his country has run out of “patience” and considers that there is now an “open war” with Afghanistan, after both countries launched strikes following an Afghan cross-border attack
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
news
19 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s defense minister said that his country ran out of “patience” and considers that there is now an “open war” with Afghanistan, after both countries launched strikes following an Afghan cross-border attack.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said Pakistan had hoped for peace in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces and expected the Taliban to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability. Instead, he alleged, the Taliban had turned Afghanistan “into a colony of India,” gathered militants from around the world and begun “exporting terrorism.”

“Our patience has now run out. Now it is open war between us,” he said.

The latest escalation of violence between the neighboring countries makes a Qatar-mediated ceasefire appear increasingly shaky. The Pakistani defense minister didn’t mention the ceasefire.

In Other News
1
DHS asks Supreme Court to end TPS for Haiti, other countries
2
Clifton Opera House 2026 concert season to open Saturday
3
Miami University’s $281M sports arena plan faces key vote Friday
4
200 years later, The Miami Student still shapes journalists and...
5
Officials continue investigation into Butler County Courthouse fire