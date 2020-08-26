Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

The Lightning outshot the Bruins 40-25, including 9-1 in overtime.

Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 36 saves.

David Pastrnak, the league’s leading scorer during the regular season, had the primary assist on Marchand’s power-play goal at 14:33 of the second period. He picked up another assist on the goal that tied it in the third.

The Lightning, who trailed 3-0 before scoring in Game 1, had a goal by Barclay Goodrow disallowed in the opening period when the Bruins successfully challenged that Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point was offside seconds before the apparent score that would have have erased Boston’s early 1-0 lead.

Instead of dwelling on the reversal, the Lightning kept working until Coleman’s diving shot off a feed from Zach Bogosian made it 1-1 at 12:42 of the opening period. It remained tied after Marchand scored for Boston and Nikita Kucherov countered for Tampa Bay within a 55-second span of the second period.

The loss stopped Boston's four-game winning streak since starting goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs.

NOTES: The Lightning played without D Ryan McDonagh, who was injured during the third period of Game 1. Coach Jon Cooper inserted both Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn into the lineup, electing to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Neither Coburn nor Schenn had appeared in the team’s first nine playoff games. ... Boston’s David Krejci’s career-best playoff point streak (three goals, seven assists, 10 points) ended at seven games. It was the team’s longest since Patrice Bergeron had a seven-game streak in 2014. ... The Lightning have gone seven consecutive games without a power-play goal, going 0-for-15 during the stretch. They were 0-for-2 Tuesday night and are 2-for-20 this postseason.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports/

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a glove save on the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates after scoring on Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) as Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) watches during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) celebrates with Zach Bogosian (24) and Yanni Gourde (37) after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during a scramble in front of the net during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn