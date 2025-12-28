Panthers add wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the injury report ahead of game against Seahawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the injury report and he is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The reason for McMillan's status was listed as “illness.” He was not listed on the injury report earlier this week.
McMillan, an NFL rookie of the year candidate, leads the Panthers with 65 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was the No. 8 overall pick from Arizona.
The Panthers can wrap up the NFC South today with a win over Seattle and a Tampa Bay loss or tie against Miami.
