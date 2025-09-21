Paolini seals victory as Italy retains the Billie Jean King Cup with dominant win over the US

Paolini broke Pegula's serve with a two-hand backhand down the line to take the first set and move Italy closer to success at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in China.

But with Paolini serving for the match at 5-1 she wavered a little. Pegula saved three match points and then two unforced errors from Paolini allowed Pegula to break back to 5-2 down.

A strong looping forehand gave Paolini — the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon last year — a fourth match point and she took it, clinching victory when Pegula's two-handed backhand clipped the net and landed wide.

Paolini raised her arms in the air, then walked over to hug her teammates. All the staff members joined them on the court as they danced in a circle before celebrating with blue-shirted, flag-waving Italy fans.

Pegula and Navarro each came from a set down to defeat Britain and reach the final.

But not this time.

Italy boasted a doubles pairing of Olympic champions Paolini and Sara Errani, who also won the French Open doubles together this year. They would have faced Pegula and top-ranked doubles player Taylor Townsend in what might have been an exciting trophy decider.

The BJK Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the United States is the most successful team as an 18-time winner, but not since 2017.

Italy was contesting its third straight final and clinched its sixth title. The Americans’ previous final came in 2018.

