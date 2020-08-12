Paris Marathon canceled after coronavirus hits travel plans

The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October. Organizers said they'd recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic.

“Faced with the difficulty that many runners, especially those coming from abroad, had in making themselves available for the 14th / 15th November, it was decided that it would be better and simpler for those concerned if we organized the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris in 2021,” organizers said in a statement.