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Parma scores two own goals in two minutes and falls at Torino

Parma has scored two own goals in two minutes on its way to a 4-1 defeat at Torino in Serie A
Torino's Giovanni Simeone celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Turin, Italy. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Torino's Giovanni Simeone celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Turin, Italy. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
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TURIN, Italy (AP) — Parma scored two own goals in two minutes to undo an otherwise tight match and tumble towards a 4-1 defeat by Torino in Serie A on Friday.

Giovanni Simeone scored his second goal in three games to put Torino 1-0 up in the third minute only for Mateo Pellegrino to equalize for Parma 17 minutes later.

But Parma pressed the self destruct button early in the second half.

First, Enrico Delprato turned a Che Adams shot into his own net in the 55th minute and two minutes later Mandela Keita was unlucky when a Simeone shot came off the bar, hit him almost on the goalline and bounced into the net.

Duvan Zapata added an accomplished fourth in stoppage time to guarantee a comfortable win for Torino.

It was only Torino's second win in six games and lifted it two places into 13th.

The defeat snapped a five-game unbeaten run for Parma which remained in 12th, a point above Torino.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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