Parma scores two own goals in two minutes and falls at Torino

But Parma pressed the self destruct button early in the second half.

First, Enrico Delprato turned a Che Adams shot into his own net in the 55th minute and two minutes later Mandela Keita was unlucky when a Simeone shot came off the bar, hit him almost on the goalline and bounced into the net.

Duvan Zapata added an accomplished fourth in stoppage time to guarantee a comfortable win for Torino.

It was only Torino's second win in six games and lifted it two places into 13th.

The defeat snapped a five-game unbeaten run for Parma which remained in 12th, a point above Torino.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer