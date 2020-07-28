Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do."