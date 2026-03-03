Patrick O'Connell to bare his 'demons' in a memoir on building The Inn at Little Washington

“This book was eight decades in the making. (I had to wait till most of the characters were dead). Unleashing my demons was freeing,” the 80-year-old O'Connell said in a statement released Tuesday by Celadon Books, which will publish his memoir Sept. 15.

“Finally, the jagged pieces of the jigsaw puzzle of my life have been assembled into a haunting portrayal worthy of a southern, gothic novel — proving that fiction can rarely compete with reality.”

O’Connell, a Washington, D.C. native, opened the restaurant in 1978. He has received numerous honors, including a lifetime achievement award from the James Beard Foundation and a National Humanities Medal, for raising “the culinary arts to new heights of excellence by embracing regional flavors and championing local farmers.”