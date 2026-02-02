Patriots and Seahawks will kick off Super Bowl festivities with the annual Opening Night media blitz

Maye and the New England Patriots (17-3) take on Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (16-3) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

First, they will meet more than 6,000 credentialed “reporters” who will pepper them with questions ranging from the standard football topics to the silly and off-beat stuff.

An event that began as a daytime introduction of the teams has evolved into a live, ticketed, prime-time showcase on national television.

Maybe someone will propose to Maye, like a female reporter dressed in a wedding dress and veil once did to another Patriots quarterback: Tom Brady.

Maye is already married and he’s here seeking a Super Bowl ring. The Patriots are aiming for an NFL-record seventh Lombardi trophy and first without Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

First-year coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a linebacker with New England, inherited a 4-13 team and has them on the verge of their first championship parade in seven years.

Maye had a sensational sophomore season, becoming a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards while leading the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl.

A stifling defense has led the way for the Patriots in the playoffs, holding three opponents to just 8.7 points per game.

This is a Super Bowl rematch from one of the most memorable endings among the first 59. The Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 when Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1 in the final minute on Feb. 1, 2015.

The Seahawks had the NFL’s stingiest defense this season, led by tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seattle allowed just 17.1 points per game.

But Darnold’s resurgence will be the top storyline of the week. A No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold is thriving on his fifth team.

Despite winning 14 games with Minnesota in 2024, the Vikings let Darnold walk away in free agency. He became the first quarterback to lead two teams to consecutive 14-win seasons and has proved his doubters wrong. Now, he’s trying to help Seattle win its second Super Bowl in the franchise’s fourth appearance in the game.

At least Darnold has experienced this week’s shenanigans. He was a backup quarterback to Brock Purdy when the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago.

