Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams diagnosed with prostate cancer

FILE - Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams looks out from the sideline in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Vrabel said Williams, 51, is in the process of undergoing treatment and meeting with specialists “to figure out the best plan to be able to attack this and heal it and allow him to get back to better health."

“Our medical staff and the people in this town have been fantastic to help him and get him started with that process,” Vrabel added.

The Patriots will continue to have inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr call defensive plays. Williams will be around the team as much as possible, Vrabel said.

Williams called the defense in the team’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas but stepped away from the role in the ensuing days to deal with his health issues.

