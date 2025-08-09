Patriots unveil statue of Tom Brady, QB who led them to 6 Super Bowl wins, before exhibition opener

“When I was drafted, I just hoped to make the team. I never dreamed I’ll be standing here two and a half decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time,” Brady said Friday night at a ceremony to unveil the statue before the Patriots' exhibition opener against the Washington Commanders. “But actually, it actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time.”

A three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, five-time Super Bowl MVP and seven-time NFL champion — he won one after defecting to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady retired in 2023 as the league's most-decorated player ever, holding records in dozens of categories that include most wins, yards passing, and passing touchdowns — for both the regular season and playoffs.

The Patriots inducted him into their Hall of Fame last year, waiving the usual four-year waiting period, and retired his No. 12. At the ceremony, owner Robert Kraft said Brady would be the first player in franchise history to have a bronze statue outside the stadium.

The work by sculptor lifelong Patriots fan Jeff Buccacio unveiled Friday on the plaza outside the team's Pro Shop and Hall of Fame features a hexagonal granite base and a 12-foot Brady, honoring Brady's uniform number and making good on Kraft's wish for it to be larger than life. It is 17 feet in all, representing the 17 AFC East titles the Patriots won in Brady's 19 seasons.

In his remarks, Brady pretended to be interrupted by a call from former coach Bill Belichick giving his opinion of the statue.

“He said there’s still room for improvement,” Brady said. “I know that feeling.”

Fans crowded the plaza, lined a nearby stairway and leaned over railings inside the stadium to watch the ceremony, interrupting Brady by chanting his name.

Among those at the ceremony were Brady’s parents and children, current coach Mike Vrabel and former teammates Devin and Jason McCourty, David Andrews, Wes Welker and Brian Hoyer. Several members of the Commanders entourage also came by, including general manager Adam Peters and ex-Patriot and current Washington defensive end Deatrich Wise.

“It was always important for me to be out there," Vrabel said after the 48-18 victory over the Commanders. "Having somebody like that be part of this organization is pretty unique and pretty special. Glad I could be part of it a little bit.”

In addition to the self-deprecating comments and the shot at Belichick, Brady said he didn't think a statue was appropriate until he was “really old,” like Vrabel.

But he saved his best for the rival New York Jets.

“This statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It’ll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year,” Brady said. “Probably in the second quarter.”

