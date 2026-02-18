Paul Allen's estate says it has begun the process of selling the Super Bowl champion Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are going up for sale in accordance with the wishes of late team owner Paul Allen.
Allen's estate announced Wednesday that it has begun the process of selling the team, which is just coming off its second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
Investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins will lead the sales process, which is estimated to continue through the offseason. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement.
