Pederson homers twice to lead Dodgers over Padres, 7-6

The Padres have lost four of five. They feel they’re built to compete in the pandemic-shortened season, even if they have to settle for a wild-card berth. They haven’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06, and haven’t had a winning season since 2010.

Pederson’s homer off Richards in the second landed in the Padres’ bullpen beyond the center field wall and bounced into the Dodgers’ bullpen. Taylor reached on a triple ahead of Pederson when Grisham mistimed his jump near the center field wall.

The Dodgers added on in the fifth on Will Smith’s RBI single and Enrique Hernandez’s RBI double.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer off Ross Stripling (3-0) with two outs in the fifth, his fourth. Wil Myers hit a solo shot off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth, his fourth.

San Diego chased Stripling on Greg Garcia’s two-run double in the sixth. Garcia ended up on third when Hernandez short-armed the relay throw and hit first baseman Max Muncy.

Stripling allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked two. Richards went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out four and walking one.

TOSSED

Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler was ejected for the first time while arguing with plate umpire Mark Ripperger during Machado’s at-bat in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts missed his third straight start with an injured finger but played right field in the ninth. With the team off Thursday, manager Dave Roberts hopes Betts can play Friday night at home. Betts came into Tuesday night’s game as a defensive replacement.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After an off day, the Dodgers open a three-game home series against San Francisco on Friday night. LHP Julio Urías (1-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start.

Padres: After an off day, the Padres continue their homestand with a three-game series against Arizona beginning Friday night. RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Padres.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, center, is greeted by Chris Taylor (3) and Corey Seager (5) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, right, argues with umpire Mark Ripperger after being ejected during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after grounding out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull