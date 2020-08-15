Pelicans fire Alvin Gentry after 5 seasons as team's coach

Gentry was retained even after Demps was replaced by Griffin and the coach's contract was extended through the end of next season.

But the Pelicans faltered once again this season, starting 6-22 and laboring through a franchise record 13-game losing streak while top overall draft choice Zion Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury.

The Pelicans rallied back into contention for a playoff berth and were fully healthy when the season resumed in central Florida late last month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Odds makers favored the Pelicans to make the playoffs, but losses in four of six after resuming their season eliminated them from playoff contention.

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons.

“Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships,” Benson added. "That is what our fans deserve.”

Gentry came to New Orleans from Golden State, where he was a top assistant under Steve Kerr when the Warriors won the 2015 NBA title.

New Orleans was the fifth head coaching stop for Gentry, who is 65. He also has served as a head coach with Miami, Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix, compiling a career coaching record of 510-595.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, right, talks with an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement