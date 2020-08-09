Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren't equal

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Sunday that the U.S. is taking any threat to U.S. elections seriously. He said that China has engaged in cyberattacks and phishing “with respect to our election infrastructure.”

“We’re not going to put up with it,” he said. “We’re going to take every action necessary to keep folks out, whether it’s China or Russia or Iran or Cuba or Venezuela or others.”

Pelosi and other congressional Democrats have expressed concern that intelligence agencies have been withholding from the public specific intelligence information about the threat of foreign interference in American politics.

“The facts are chilling,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote in an op-ed published Friday evening in The Washington Post. “I believe the American public needs and deserves to know them. The information should be declassified immediately.”

Pelosi spoke on CNN's “State of the Union" and ”Fox News Sunday"and O'Brien appeared on CBS' “Face the Nation.”

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Doral, Fla.

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. The director of US intelligence on Friday raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran. U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is working to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden and Iran is seeking to undermine democratic institutions, said the director of counterintelligence, Bill Evanina.