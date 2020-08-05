Pence tours pregnancy center, fires up GOP base in Florida

Pence came on and hammered Biden for his views on cutting funding for law enforcement, claiming that he said he would cut police funding.

"We will always back the blue," Pence said to raucous applause. “We're not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”

Pence also said Biden supports “abortion on demand," claiming that Biden supports late term abortion.

Biden has said he supports redirecting some police funding to address mental health or to change the prison system. "On June 8, Biden’s campaign released a statement explaining he does not support defunding police forces.

Earlier in the day, Pence toured A Woman’s Place Medical Clinic — a pregnancy center with an anti-abortion stance.

According to the Susan B. Anthony List, a group opposed to abortion that hosted Pence on Wednesday, he is the first sitting vice president to visit a pregnancy center. George W. Bush visited one post-presidency, and Ronald Reagan praised pregnancy centers.

Pence also attended an anti-abortion event at a church. About 50 people attended, with many dressed in blue “I VOTE PRO-LIFE” T-shirts. He said that if Biden is elected, he would “undo all the progress” the anti-abortion movement has made in the U.S. since the 1973 passage of Roe vs. Wade, which established abortion rights nationwide.

“Life is winning in America," Pence told the crowd.

Pence said that conservatives should be worried about Democrats electing liberal judges who could rule in favor of abortion rights.

Although far from a certainty, even with increased conservative clout on the Supreme Court, any reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and many would be eager to impose bans.

A full-fledged turning back of the clock to 1973 would be unlikely, according to experts.

In a conference call, Florida Democrats criticized Pence's visit.

“It is not to promote inclusion, it is a political stance to try to get votes and not pay attention to what’s happening in our country — what’s happening to the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, that was meant to help people who need those services, who can afford health care," said the Rev. Gina Durbin, King of Peace, St. Petersburg. “This current administration does not have the best interests of those who are on the margins.”

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledges a crowd who gathered to hear his speech at Starkey Road Baptist Church on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. His visit comes just days after President Donald Trump came to Tampa Bay on Friday for a campaign fundraiser. Pence's speech heralded the Trump Administration's successes and commitment to pro-life issues. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Starkey Road Baptist Church in Largo, Fla. on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. His visit comes just days after President Donald Trump came to Tampa Bay on Friday for a campaign fundraiser. Pence's speech heralded the Trump Administration's successes and commitment to pro-life issues. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks with Kia Farrell with her sons Ollie Farrell-Kalajainnen, 11-months-old, and Ocean Farrell-Lindsey, 11, during a stop at A Woman's Place Medical Clinic in Pinellas Park, Fla., on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, where he discussed pro life options with staffers and patrons. Farrell said she would have likely aborted Ollie if she had not received counseling through the clinic, which provides pregnancy testing, sonograms, well woman care, counseling, life skills training and health education at four locations in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Air Force Two arrives at Tampa International Airport with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, who came to the Tampa Bay area with plans to visit the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa in Clearwater as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Florida Representative Chris Sprowls, center, offers an elbow bump to Vice President Mike Pence after he arrived in Tampa on Air Force Two with his daughter Charlotte, right, at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, with plans to visit the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa in Clearwater as part of his 'Faith in America' tour. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford