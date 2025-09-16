Pentagon says troops can only be exempt from shaving their facial hair for a year

“The Department must remain vigilant in maintaining the grooming standards which underpin the warrior ethos,” Hegseth wrote in his memo.

Most shaving waivers are for troops diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, a condition in which hair curls back into the skin after shaving and causes irritation. It is a condition that disproportionately affects Black men.

The memo is silent on what treatments the military would offer for troops affected by the new policy or if it will front the cost for those treatments.

It is also unclear if policies like broad exemptions from shaving for special forces troops who are in operational settings or soldiers stationed in the Arctic climates of Alaska where shaving can pose a medical hazard in the extreme cold.

The announcement, which applies to all the military services, comes as the Army announced its own grooming standard update. The Army significantly curtailed acceptable appearance standards for soldiers, with female standards receiving the most revisions, including for nails, hairstyles, earrings and makeup.