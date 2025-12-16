Phillies and Adolis García agree to a 1-year contract to fill expected spot in right field

Garcia posted career bests in home runs (39), RBIs (107), OPS (.836), OPS+ (127), runs scored (108) and walks (65) in 2023 when he helped lead the Rangers to their first World Series title.

He was named the ALCS MVP after posting a 1.293 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBIs, which included two home runs and five RBIs in Texas’ Game 7 win over the Astros in Houston.

García this year batted .227 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs. He had a .675 OPS over the past two seasons to rank 117th among 123 qualified hitters.

