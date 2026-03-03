Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas contesting possible 80-game drug suspension, AP source says

A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas is contesting a possible 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball following an alleged failed test for a performance-enhancing substance
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas warms up before a spring training baseball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas warms up before a spring training baseball game, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Sports
By RONALD BLUM – AP Baseball Writer
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas is contesting a possible 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball following an alleged failed test for a performance-enhancing substance, a person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the positive test had not been announced.

Under MLB's drug agreement with the players' association, the appeals process for an initial positive test for a performance-enhancing substance takes place before a public announcement of discipline.

A 25-year-old who made his major league debut in 2023, Rojas was dropped from the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic roster, team general manager Nelson Cruz told reporters Monday.

Rojas hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies last season. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn't play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season. Rojas is 1 for 11 for the Phillies during spring training.

He has a .252 career average with six homers, 73 RBIs and 51 stolen bases over 250 games.

