Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the Yankees was postponed this week and will be played next week, according to New York manager Aaron Boone. The Phillies will visit the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday and host the games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Phillies are set to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday in which the Phillies will be the visiting team and bat first.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

“We’re testing again today and I would expect we’d test daily for the foreseeable future,” Klentak said.

Klentak said the possibility that Saturday’s doubleheader would feature two 7-inning games is still being discussed, among other options.

The Phillies were scheduled to play the Marlins in Miami next week, but instead they will make up the games against the Yankees.

Klentak said the Phillies became aware that players on the Marlins had tested positive shortly before Sunday’s game and it was the league’s decision to play the game.

“We have to put health and safety first. That is priority No. 1,” Klentak said. “Our guys have been really good about speaking up when they have a question and understanding what they need to do to follow protocols. Most of our players recognize if they follow protocols, that’s the best way to limit an outbreak. They’ve been disciplined about that.”

Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price has been cleared to rejoin the team after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. Price stayed home as a precaution after not feeling well and has tested negative.

