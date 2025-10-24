Picasso portrait of muse Dora Maar in vivid hat, long hidden from view, sells for 32 million euros

The painting was auctioned at the Drouot auction house in Paris, which heralded the reappearance of the work, part of Picasso’s “Woman in a Hat” series, “a moment of rare significance, revealing for the first time the full radiance of a work long kept secret.”

Auctioneer Christophe Lucien called the final sale, to a buyer in the room, “an enormous success,” and well higher than original estimates. He said the price — 32,012,397 euros after adding buyer fees to the 27-million hammer price — was not only well above estimates but also the highest price paid at auction this year for an artwork in France.

He called the painting “a little piece of the story of love” — albeit a bittersweet one — between Picasso and Maar.

At a preview this week, Picasso specialist Agnes Sevestre-Barbé marveled at how vivid the portrait has remained.

“We have a painting that is exactly as it was when it left the studio,” she said. “It wasn’t varnished, which means we have all its raw material, all of it. It’s a painting where you can feel all the colors, the entire chromatic range.”

“It’s a painting that speaks for itself,” she added. “You just have to look at it — it’s full of expression, and you can see all of Picasso’s genius.”

Previously, Sevestre-Barbé noted, the work had only been seen in a black-and-white photograph. “We couldn’t imagine from this photo that this painting was so colorful, so amazing, really.”

Auctioneer Lucien said before the sale that the work was of huge interest across the globe.

“It's being talked about in all the world capitals with a strong art market, from the United States to Asia, and of course through all the major European markets,” he said.

Though selling above expectations, the work was far from the most expensive Picasso work sold at auction. In 2023, the artist’s famed “Femme à la montre” (“Woman with a Watch”) — portraying another muse, Marie-Thérèse Walter — sold for $139.4 million, the second most valuable Picasso sold at auction. The most valuable was $179.4 million, paid in 2015 for a version of “Les Femmes d'Alger” ("Women of Algiers").