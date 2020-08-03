Pipe by pipe, Notre Dame Cathedral organ gets 4-year cleanup

And while the organ didn’t burn, it did suffer damage from a record heatwave last summer and has been affected by other temperature variations it’s been exposed to since the 12th-century cathedral lost its roof, the agency said. Notre Dame remains closed to the public.

Experts started removing the organ’s keyboards Monday and will then take out its pipes in a dismantling process that will last through the end of this year, according to the reconstruction agency. The pieces will be placed in special containers inside the huge cathedral, where the cleaning and restoration will take place.

The general who leads the agency said the organ, which dates from 1733, will next play again on April 16, 2024, marking five years since the fire.

Organist Vexo is already dreaming of that day.

“Like all my colleagues, we are very sad, and we know that we have to be very patient over the next few years," he told The Associated Press on Monday outside the cathedral. He expressed hope that they will “find the building and instruments exactly as they were before, or almost exactly. We are waiting for this day ... when the building will reopen.”

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes the cathedral can reopen in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. But it’s taken more than a year to clear out dangerous lead residue and scaffolding that had been in place before the fire for a previous renovation effort, and reconstruction of the landmark has yet to begin.

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows the big organ during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris, in Paris. Pipe by precious pipe, the organ that once thundered through fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral is being taken apart. The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France's largest musical instrument started Monday Aug.3, 2020 and is expected to last nearly four years. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Stephane de Sakutin Credit: Stephane de Sakutin