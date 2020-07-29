Plan to get more bikes on road wobbles as UK tackles obesity

Government figures show there has been a surge in cycling following the coronavirus outbreak, with bike usage on roads in July nearly doubling that in March. Officials want to do more: family doctors in some areas are being encouraged to prescribe bike rides, with patients given access to bikes.

Britain is among countries with the highest obesity rate in Europe, and researchers leading a large-scale coronavirus symptom study said Tuesday that lockdown conditions have worsened the country's obesity problem.

Data released Tuesday by the team behind the Covid Symptom Study app, downloaded and used by 4 million people, showed that almost a third of those who responded to a survey - about 450,000 people - reported they had put on weight during lockdown.

Many are snacking more, moving less and eating less healthily, and some are consuming more alcohol, researchers said.

Officials this week announced they plan to help reduce obesity levels by prohibiting “buy one get one free” promotions on crisps and chocolate, and banning junk food ads on television before 9 p.m.

Officials hope the measures will help lessen the impact of coronavirus in the U.K., which, at nearly 46,000, has the highest official coronavirus death toll in Europe.