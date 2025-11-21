Plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show

A plane has crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show
Emirati men take photos of Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot ejected.

Black smoke rose over the airport as those in the crowd, including women and children, watched.

