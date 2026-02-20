Poland's Kamila Sellier stretchered off after opponent's blade slices above her eye in Olympic 1500

The race was paused while Sellier received attention, a large white sheet blocking her from the crowd that was packed into the arena to see the final night of short-track speedskating. She eventually gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was taken away, leaving a trail of blood in the final corner of the track that workers had to clean up during the break.

Polish officials said Sellier's eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena before going to the hospital for more tests.

Fontana's skinsuit was nicked up and she received some help from her physiotherapist on her left hip during the pause. She wound up finishing second to Hanne Desmet of Belgium, sending her through to the semifinal round.

She later advanced into the finals, narrowly edging Zhang Chutong at the finishing line.

Fontana, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 1500, was trying to move into a tie with Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian. Fontana won gold in the 2000 meter mixed relay and silver in the 500 meters and 3000 meter relay earlier in the Milan Cortina Games.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics