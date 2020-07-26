Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

A man who tired to unfurl a banner or sign late Sunday that he called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly taken away.

Earlier, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke with plainclothes police before retreating back behind the property's solid black gates. It wasn’t clear who or what was on the bus.

Three medium-size trucks arrived and left a few hours later, and cars with diplomatic plates departed in between.

China ordered the closing of the Chengdu consulate in retaliation for a U.S. order earlier in the week to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston.

The U.S. alleged that the Houston consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. China said the allegations were “malicious slander.”

The consulate closings were a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.

A bus is guided out of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Sunday, July 26, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

