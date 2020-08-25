Police: Justin Townes Earle's death was probable overdose

Police spokesman Don Aaron said officers did a welfare check at Earle's home on Sunday where he was found dead. A friend called police after no one had heard from the 38-year-old since Thursday. Aaron said there were no signs of a struggle or foul play. Autopsy results are pending.

Earle was a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style. He was the son of country star Steve Earle, although the younger Earle was mostly raised by his single mother, Carol-Ann.