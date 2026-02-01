Police officer killed, another seriously wounded in hotel room shootout in Georgia

The shootout happened Sunday morning near Stone Mountain, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. The officers were dispatched to a hotel after a caller reported that a person staying there had used “fraud or a forgery” to rent a room, the police chief said.

He said the suspect greeted the officers at the door to his room and invited them inside.

“They began discussing the scenario or the incident with him,” McClure said. “And at some point the suspect produced a handgun and, in an unprovoked attack, fired at our Gwinnett County police officers."

Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, died from his injuries at a hospital, McClure said. A native of Nepal, Tamang had joined the police department last year.

Office David Reed was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Sunday afternoon, the police chief said.

“This is the latest reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis, and we are grateful for every one that puts themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow Georgians,” Gov. Brian Kemp said on the social media platform X.

McClure identified the shooting suspect as 35-year-old Kevin Andrews. It was not immediately known whether Andrews had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The investigation was being turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which customarily handles shootings involving law enforcement officers in the state. McClure said it would be up to the GBI and local prosecutors to decide what charges to bring against Andrews.