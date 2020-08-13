Police: Rental truck rear-ends school bus, 1 dead, 8 injured

“Terrible news out of Alma," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Wednesday night after being informed of the crash. He said his family was praying for the students involved and the family of the deceased driver.

A photograph published online by WSAV showed the yellow school bus with its back end and rear exit door caved in. The back bumper appeared badly mangled.

Alma is a community in southeastern Georgia, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) west of the state's Atlantic coast.

Phone messages and emails to the Georgia State Patrol seeking further details Wednesday evening weren’t immediately returned.