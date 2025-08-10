Police say 8 killed and 3 injured at a nightclub in Ecuador as violence surges

Authorities said the heavily armed suspects arrived on motorcycles and in two vehicles.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the shooting, which came two days after gunmen attacked a boat near El Oro province along the country’s southwest coast. Four people were killed in that incident and several others remain missing after suspects launched explosives at the boat.

Dozens of people have been killed in recent months, most of them in four of Ecuador’s coastal provinces: El Oro, Guayas, Manabí and Los Ríos. They all remain under a state of emergency.

Authorities have blamed the wave of violence on disputes among organized crime groups linked to transnational drug cartels that have expanded their operations, especially in the Pacific region, where drugs are shipped to Central America, the United States and Europe.

More than 4,600 people have been killed so far this year in the country of some 18 million inhabitants. Last year, nearly 7,000 killings were reported, down from more than 8,000 in 2023, a record number.